Police: One dead, one injured in Waco shooting

The condition of the other victim isn't known at this time.
Credit: Waco PD
One dead and one is injured after a shooting in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue in Waco Monday, April 3, 2023.

WACO, Texas — One person is dead and another one was injured following a shooting in Waco Monday afternoon, according to Waco Police Department Spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

Shipley said the shooting happened around 12:53 p.m. in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue.

When police arrived, they found two victims who were shot, Shipley said. The two were taken to the hospital where one later died. The condition of the other person isn't known at the time this article was published.

Shipley said police are searching for a suspect, but didn't release a suspect description.

There is no other information at this time.

