Federal judge grants motion to delay sentencing for Cecily Aguilar

The woman who pled guilty to her role in the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen won't be sentenced until August.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A federal judge on Monday granted a motion to delay the sentencing of the woman who pled guilty to her role in the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright moved the sentencing to Aug. 14. It was previously set for April 5.

According to the documents, Aguilar's defense team intended to have an expert psychiatric witness testify at the sentencing hearing.

However, the defense team said that it notified the court on March 3 that the witness would be unable to testify on the scheduled date.

In the Request for Relief section of the documents, the defense team states, "Counsel respectfully requests that the Court reset the sentencing hearing to a date agreed upon by the parties and approved by this Court to provide adequate time for the defense expert to prepare for the hearing."

Aguilar pled guilty on Nov. 28, 2022 to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation. She faces up to 30 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine, according to the Department of Justice.

Aguilar helped her then boyfriend Spc. Aaron Robinson, dismember and dispose Guillen's body near the Leon River.

Robinson reportedly killed Guillen with a hammer in an armory room on Fort Hood on April 22, 2020. Her body was found dismembered about two months later on June 30.