Police: Temple man tries to run woman over, crashes into building instead

Christopher Anderson and the woman got into an argument prior; She then jumped out of the vehicle and that's when Anderson tried to run her over, police said.

TEMPLE, Texas — A man was arrested Tuesday after he crashed into a building in Temple, a result of trying to run a woman over, the Temple Police Department said.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to Discount Tire, 721 SW H K Dodgen Loop, where 28-year-old Christopher Anderson reportedly crashed his vehicle into the building, police said.

Anderson reportedly got into an argument with the victim, who then jumped out of the vehicle. Witnesses told police Anderson then tried to run her over and that's when he crashed into the building.

He was apprehended and later arrested. The victim was transported to the hospital for minor injuries she got from jumping out of the vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.