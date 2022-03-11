Police: Woman, man shot to death in Killeen

Police learned of the woman victim while they were called out to the man's location, police said.

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman and a man were shot to death in Killeen Friday, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The department said they were called out to the 2600 block of Brook Hollow Circle around noon regarding a suspicious person. When they arrived, they found a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

While there, they learned about a female victim located at a home in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive, police said. They found the woman dead with a gunshot wound by the time they arrived, police said.

Killeen PD is now investigating both deaths. No other information was released at this time.