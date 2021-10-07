Restaurant employee shot, killed over the weekend in Waco identified

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has identified the victim of a July 10 shooting.
57-year-old Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman was identified by police as the man killed during a robbery at Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery on West Waco Drive.
Officials responded to the call Saturday morning at 6:20 a.m. Upon arriving, police found the man in the front parking lot of the business. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the 57-year-old was already deceased, police said.
According to officials, the man was an employee of the restaurant and was shot during a robbery. Officials said the incident is now being investigated as capital murder.