Restaurant employee shot, killed over the weekend in Waco identified

Officials said the shooting at Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery is now being investigated as capital murder.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has identified the victim of a July 10 shooting.

57-year-old Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman was identified by police as the man killed during a robbery at Mr. Greek Grill and Grocery on West Waco Drive.

Officials responded to the call Saturday morning at 6:20 a.m. Upon arriving, police found the man in the front parking lot of the business. An ambulance was called to the scene, but the 57-year-old was already deceased, police said.