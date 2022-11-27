Robinson Police arrest two men for vehicle robbery

A citizen had been watching the theft of the bike through their live security camera and alerted police of the crime, according to Robinson PD.

ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson Police arrested two robbery suspects after a motorcycle was reported stolen the day after Thanksgiving.

Eighteen-year-old Stephon Lucas from Waco, TX and Paul Williams III, 19, from Lott, TX, were arrested and taken to McLennan County jail.

Both men were charged with three counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

A citizen had been watching the theft of the bike through their live security camera and alerted police of the crime, according to Robinson PD.

Police arrived to the Kettler subdivision around 11:56 p.m. and began looking around the area.

When the suspects were trying to leave the neighborhood, officers were able to identity the two men based on the description given by the citizen and by the security camera footage, according to police.

The stolen items were found in their possession and returned back to the victims. Later the same day, police say additional burglaries were reported, including stolen firearms.

6 News will keep you updated as the story develops.