One killed in deadly motorcycle crash in Temple

The crash occurred at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after a deadly motorcycle crash in Temple.

Temple Police said that they responded to the crash around 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

They reported that an accident had occurred between a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd. in Temple.

According to police, the motorcycle driver died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The details of the crash and the names of those involved have not been released. The crash is currently under investigation.

The section of W. Adams Ave. is currently closed. Police have asked drivers to find alternate routes.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.