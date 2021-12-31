Sale arranged online ends with Killeen teenager shot in face

A 16-year-old was shot during a meeting he had arranged to sell something he had posted online.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a man they said shot a teenager who was trying to sell him something he had posted online.

The 16-year-old victim met the suspect, Eric Lavaughn Bonner Jr., 19, Wednesday morning in a parking lot of a business on West Jasper Dr., police said.

Police said the victim was in his car when Bonner tried to steal the item. Bonner then pulled out a gun and shot at the vehicle, hitting the victim in the face.

The teen was taken to Baylor, Scott and White Medical Center. His injuries were not life threatening and he was later released.

Bonner, who was with two other people, ran from the scene. A police K9 unit tracked the suspects to a nearby house. They arrested two people who were taken to the Killeen City Jail.