Third arrest made months after fatal shooting in South Waco

Brendon Riggs, 20, was allegedly involved in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kaden Hitchcock at Hitchcock's residence at 312 Wagon Wheel Circle last September.

WACO, Texas — A third arrest was made months after the fatal shooting of a man in South Waco, the Waco Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police say they arrested 20-year-old Brendon Riggs. Riggs was allegedly involved in the Sept. 25, 2020 shooting death of 21-year-old Kaden Hitchcock at Hitchcock's residence at 312 Wagon Wheel Circle. He died from a single gunshot wound, police say.

Last October, police arrested two other people allegedly involved: Jose Herrera, 19 at the time, and Kyle Depolito, 18 at the time.

Herrera and Depolito told police they went to Hitchcock's residence to buy drugs and Hitchcock had several firearms lying on his bed, the Waco Tribune reports.

During the transaction, a 9mm pistol went missing and Hitchcock accused them of taking it and police later found a single 9mm shell casing at the house following the shooting, the Tribune added.

All three men were charged with capital murder.