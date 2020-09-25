Potential suicide call turns into murder investigation of 21-year-old man, Waco police say

Waco police received a call about a potential suicide. However, investigators found evidence the fatal shooting possibly stemmed from a robbery attempt.

WACO, Texas — A call about a potential suicide in Waco has turned into a murder investigation after officers began investigating the incident, Waco police report.

Police received a call around 7:40 a.m. about a potential suicide at 312 Wagon Wheel Circle in Waco. Investigators with he Waco PD Special Crimes Unit arrived and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in a bedroom of the home. The victim had a single gun shot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Further evidence found the shooting possibly stemmed from a robbery attempt, Waco police said.

Investigators believe the incident was not a "random act of violence," and that the house was specifically targeted, police said. According to Waco police, this is the second shooting attempt at this particular home in the past month. The first happened on August 25. During that shooting, the suspects targeted the wrong home and shot at a neighboring house, police say.