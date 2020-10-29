Arrested | Two teens charged with capital murder in the death of Waco man

Jose Herrera, 19, and Kyle Depolito, 18, were arrested on warrants and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Kaden Hitchcock.

WACO, Texas — After the Waco Police Department investigated a murder that took place at 312 Wagon Wheel on September 25, two people were arrested for their involvement in that murder.

Jose Herrera, 19, and Kyle Depolito, 18, were arrested on warrants and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Kaden Hitchcock.

Both were arrested by the US Marshal Lone Star Task Force and are now facing their charges in the McLennan County Jail.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing.