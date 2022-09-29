Former Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Chief arrested

The department had been issued a "stand down order" as a result of the investigation.

MORGAN, Texas — The former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Department has reported that they had been investigating the VFD with the help of the Texas Rangers since Dec. 2, 2021. The investigation reportedly focused on the VFD's financial records, and stemmed from allegations reported by citizens and members of the VFD.

The Sheriff's Department reports that they had temporarily suspended the VFD from responding to any call outs during the investigation. Other nearby VFDs were called upon to provide response in order to prevent emergency services being interrupted.

Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steel Creek Acres VFD, was reportedly removed as both the chief and a member of the department.

The Sheriff's Department states that Reitzer was arrested Thursday, Sept. 29 without incident, and charged him with three accounts of Tampering with Government Records, which is a State Jail Felony.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks has assured citizens that the situation was an isolated incident. He stated that the SCVFD was returned to call out status several months ago, and is under new leadership. They have reportedly been cooperating fully with law enforcement.