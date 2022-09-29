KISD welcomes new K9 to the department

Geri will be the second K9 tp join the Killeen ISD Police Department

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Independent School District Police Department is welcoming a new member to the force, K9 Geri.

Geri was introduced to the public Thursday morning on Sept. 29. The department says that Geri is 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who is trained in both weapons detection and apprehension.

According to the department, Geri has gone through extensive training with his handler, Officer Kyle Perrow. They say the two have learned to work as a team and detect over 15 different weapons, explosives, and firearms.

Geri and Perrow have reportedly worked together for almost four months, and will continue to train with one another.

The department said that Geri will visit campuses around KISD on a regular basis to demonstrate his abilities and educate students, and will also help to patrol KISD events like athletics and other student gatherings to help keep students safe.