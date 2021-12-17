Temple PD arrests teen in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in March

On March 2, 19-year-old Cobe Hilliard was shot near the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 24th Street, police said. He later died.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting that happened in March.

Temple PD, along with U.S. Marshals, conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of South 57th Street around 3 p.m. During the stop, authorities identified the suspect, who had an active murder warrant out against him in relation to a March 2 drive-by shooting, police said.

On March 2, 19-year-old Cobe Hilliard was shot near the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 24th Street, police said. Upon investigating, police learned Hilliard was shot inside his vehicle from someone in another vehicle near the intersection, police added. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Seeing the warrant for his arrest, police arrested the teen and transported him to the Bell County Jail.

Temple PD did not release the teen's name.

Temple Police continue to ask if anyone knows any information about this shooting to call the police department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).