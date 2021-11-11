Temple police identify 17-year-old shot and killed in Monday night shooting, one in stable condition

A 17-year-old has been identified by police as the victim in a Monday night Temple shooting. One other unidentified person is in stable condition.

TEMPLE, Texas — A teenager who was shot and killed in a Temple Monday night shooting has been identified as 17-year-old Tyvonte Barnes, according to police.

Temple Police say its officers got a call around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of East Avenue C. and found Barnes suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders tried to perform CPR on him, but they were not able to help. The teenager was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another person is in stable condition after being checked into Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. They say he was brought there by a third unidentified person.

Police did not say how these two people are connected to the shooting. No suspects were identified, either.

At this time, no charges have been filed in the teen’s death.