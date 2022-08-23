Temple Police: Burglary suspect sought, broke in same store twice

The owner of a store in the 1200 block of S. 31st Street said the suspect who broke in on Aug. 22 is the same person who broke in July 4, according to police.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe burglarized a store early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Temple PD was called out to a store in the 1200 block of S. 31st Street because of a reported burglary.

When officers arrive, they learned the suspect, pictured below, fled the area and went north, police said. Officers were unable to find him.

The store owner showed officers a video of the suspect breaking in from the south side of the store and going to the door, police said. The video also showed him reappearing a little later and then fleeing north, police added.

"Forced entry was made into the first door and attempted into the second before the alarm activated and the man fled," police said.

Nothing was taken from the store, however, police added.

The owner also told police he was the same person who broke into his store back on July 4 around 4:45 a.m. Then, police saw a bar on the back gate was cut and the back door was forced open, Temple PD said. Offices also learned he broke into one of the store's display cases and tampered with the items inside, police added.

If you know who the person pictured is, call Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.