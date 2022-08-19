x
Crime

Temple Police looking to identify suspect in credit/debit card abuse case

Police shared photos of the man they believe is the suspect in the case.
Credit: Temple PD
Suspect in credit/debit card abuse case in Temple.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe is the suspect in a credit/debit card abuse case.

Police tweeted the man's photo, showing him entering, checking out and leaving a store. The store's name and location was not provided.

In the third photo in the tweet, the man appears to have a tattoo on his upper right arm.

If you can recognize him, call Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 where you can report anonymously.

