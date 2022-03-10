x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police in Temple ask for help identifying two men

Police say that the two men are wanted regarding unrelated cases.

More Videos

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for any information regarding two men they are currently searching for.

The TPD posted pictures of both men to Facebook asking anyone who might be able to identify them to come forward. 

Police say that the men are wanted in relation to two separate cases, but they have not revealed any information about the nature of those cases or the alleged suspects. 

The TPD is asking anyone who recognizes either of the individuals or may have information on them to contact the department at 254-298-5500, or contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Anonymous reports can also be made at https://bellcountycrimestoppers.com/

Do you recognize these individuals? They are wanted by TPD regarding two separate cases. If you recognize them please...

Posted by Temple Police Department on Monday, October 3, 2022

Other local crime stories:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out