Killeen Police looking for driver in fatal hit and run

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are looking for the driver of and SUV after investigators say they hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night. It happened just after 9:00 p.m. on the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street. Police say they found the victim lying in the roadway when they arrived. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say it appears the pedestrian was crossing the street when a black or gray SUV headed northbound hit them. A second vehicle, following the SUV, then ran the pedestrian over. The driver of the second vehicle, a Nissan Murano, came to a stop. Witnesses say the SUV did not have its headlights on.
The name of the victim is being withheld for now. Police are asking anyone with information about the accident, or who may have noticed a gray or black SUV with front end damage to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.