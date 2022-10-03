Killeen Police looking for driver in fatal hit and run

The accident happened Sunday night on the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are looking for the driver of and SUV after investigators say they hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night. It happened just after 9:00 p.m. on the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street. Police say they found the victim lying in the roadway when they arrived. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say it appears the pedestrian was crossing the street when a black or gray SUV headed northbound hit them. A second vehicle, following the SUV, then ran the pedestrian over. The driver of the second vehicle, a Nissan Murano, came to a stop. Witnesses say the SUV did not have its headlights on.