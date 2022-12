According to police, one male has sustained life-threatening injuries.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department says one male and female have been hospitalized following a shooting involving two cars on North 3rd and West Killeen.

According to police, the male shot the female and then proceeded to shoot himself.

Police say the male has sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to police, this incident is being classified as a domestic dispute.

There is currently no more information available.

