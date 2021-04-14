Temple tax preparer faces 33 years in prison, allegedly falsified returns

The indictment also alleges Rossalynn Thomas prepared a tax return for an undercover IRS agent where she falsely claimed charitable contributions.

TEMPLE, Texas — The video above was posted for another story in late March 2021.

A Temple business operator is facing a possible sentence of 33 years in prison for reportedly preparing false tax returns, according to an indictment.

A federal grand jury indicted Rossalynn Thomas on Wednesday, charging her with 11 counts of assisting in the preparing of false tax returns, the indictment states.

Between November 2014 to January 2017, Thomas operated TaxPros in Temple and falsified her clients' tax returns by claiming false business income and education credits, among other things, to generate tax refunds, the indictment states.

The indictment also alleges she prepared a tax return for an undercover IRS agent where she falsely claimed charitable contributions and unreimbursed business expenses.

If she's convicted, Thomas faces a max sentence of up to three years in prison for each count, totaling 33 years. She will also face a period of supervised release and a fee.