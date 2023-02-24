Twelve arrested in Waco prostitution sting

Officers also seized drugs, guns, money and multiple vehicles during the operation.

WACO, Texas — Twelve people have been arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution in an undercover operation by the Waco Street Crimes Unit, according to the Waco Police Department.

Over the course of the three-day operation, taking place between Feb. 20-Feb. 22, 2023, officers posted ads on various websites allegedly known for engaging in the solicitation of prostitution.

In addition to the 12 arrests, police also seized $4,019 that suspects allegedly intended to use to pay for sexual services.

Police also report seizing 12 cell phones, impounding 11 vehicles and one motorcycle and recovering 17.9 grams of powder cocaine and three firearms.

Police say one person was arrested for Failure to Identify and another for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Waco Police thanked the Waco TAG Unit for their assistance in the operation, which includes the Waco Police Department Career Criminal Apprehension and Supervision Team, Drug Enforcement Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety.