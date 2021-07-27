Two indicted in Harker Heights High School parking lot shooting that left 19-year-old dead

The two are being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond each.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Two people were indicted on murder charges in connection the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in the Harker Heights High School Parking lot.

The Bell County grandy jury indicted Ethan Trainer and Taja West on the charges after Quinton Ford was shot and killed in the high school parking lot on April 20.

Trainer and West were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who set a bond for $1 million for each of them.

Both individuals are in custody at the Bell County Jail.

Police were first sent to the school parking lot on a report of shots fired around 11 p.m. on April 20. An investigation found that an argument started between "several" people in the parking lot, which escalated and led to shot being fired and Ford being hit, according to police.

Ford was taken to the hospital where he later died.