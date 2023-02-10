Two twelve-year-old girls, father dead after alleged murder/suicide in Navarro County

Navarro County Sheriff's Deputies reportedly found the bodies of two young girls and their father after a welfare concern call.

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead after an alleged murder/suicide in Navarro County, according to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office.

Two young girls and their father were reportedly found dead after a welfare check led to a hostage situation on Feb. 9.

Deputies stated they responded to a welfare concern in the 18000 block of NW 3360 Frost, TX, located in the Brushie Prairie community.

The caller reportedly told deputies that she had had a disagreement with her husband and left the residence with her two children to stay somewhere else for the night. According to the woman, her husband and his two 12-year-old twin daughters, stayed at the residence.

The woman returned several hours later, according to the Sheriff's Office, where she allegedly heard a gunshot inside the residence. The woman said she left the scene and reported the incident to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Department stated that when Deputies arrived at the home they learned the suspect, identified as Larry Thompson, was armed with a handgun and had allegedly made threats against the family and police if anyone "tried to take his children".

The suspect's mother reportedly had been inside the residence talking to Thompson and the children. Deputies said that they heard two gunshots from inside the home minutes after the suspect's mother exited.

The Sheriff's Office deemed the scene a hostage situation and called in SWAT, crisis negotiators and medical personnel to the scene.

Deputies said they entered the home after numerous attempts by the Crisis Negotiation Unit failed to contact anyone inside the home, where they found the bodies of Thompson and the two girls.

The case is reportedly being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Navarro County Sheriff's Office criminal investigation division.

No further information has been released at this time.