Update: Officer-involved shooting in Killeen leaves one in hospital in stable condition

The Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation into the shooting.

KILLEEN, Texas — One suspect is currently in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in Killeen.

The shooting occurred in the afternoon of Oct. 30 at 502 Veterans Memorial Blvd after a suspected carjacking, according to police.

Police said that they received a call about a robbery and suspicious armed subject at an AutoZone parking lot. Officers were reportedly told that a suspect had pointed a handgun at a victim and stolen their white sedan.

When officers arrived, they said they located the suspect and attempted to talk to him, giving multiple commands to drop the gun. The suspect reportedly did not comply, and attempted to hijack a passing pick-up truck.

Police said that as they tried to keep the public away from the situation, the suspect attempted to steal an unoccupied, marked police car. The officers reportedly continued to command the suspect to surrender, but the suspect attempted to drive away.

Officers then fired their weapons at the suspect, hitting him and causing him to drive the vehicle into the tree line and come to a stop, according to police.

The suspect was reportedly taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital. At last report, he was listed in stable condition.

The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers reportedly responded to the scene and an investigation, led by the Rangers, is ongoing.

As per protocol, the two officers, Officer Michael Swan, a 16-year veteran, and Officer Jennifer Amezquita, a 4-year veteran, will be placed on administrative leave, said the department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the department at (254) 501-8800.

Any further requests for information surrounding this incident can be directed to Sgt. Ryan Howard with the Texas Department of Public Safety.