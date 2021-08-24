Waco police investigating 12th murder of the year after man found shot in vehicle

Police said the 39-year-old was found with a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

Waco police were investigating a murder Tuesday after a man was found shot in a vehicle that had crashed through a fence.

Police said they were called around 3:15 p.m. Monday to the 3100 block of Daughtry Ave. They found a man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police said the victim was 39-years-old. His identity was not released.

Police did not know where the man was shot. They believe he was targeted and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or lead investigator Officer Scartlett Woodruff at 254-750-7615.