'Demand justice for my cousin, Greg' | Morales family demanding change, reinstatement

TEMPLE, Texas — The largest Army installation base in the United States continues to come under fire for their alleged mishandling of, both, Spc. Vanessa Guillen and Pvt. Gregory Morales, who was last seen August 19, 2019.

The Morales family started a petition over the July 4 weekend asking for public support in holding the U.S. Army accountable by reinstating him after he was labeled AWOL. His body was found 10 months later on June 22 in Killeen.

"We want Greg to be reinstated so he can have a military funeral as he deserves, and we also want them to look into who did this to him," said Abby Wimberley, Gregory's cousin, who started the petition. "We also want the Killeen and Fort Hood police department to be investigated for their lack of investigation skills over the years."

The petition, as of Monday morning, had nearly 8,500 signatures.

"I'm signing because I support the Wedel family through all of their untimely tragedy of their son, Gregory Wedel," wrote one signee of the online petition. "I am a retired service member and formally was assigned to the same company as Gregory. It was not proper for the Commander to simply cut her time in half to write an AWOL 4187 form on her soldier. She had no justification or proof the soldier intentionally on his will was unaccounted for."

