Academy ISD considering 4-day school week

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — Academy ISD in Little River-Academy is considering switching to a four-day school week by the upcoming school year.

On Thursday, Superintendent Billy Harlan told 6 News the district has been looking for ways to entice future educators and believes a shorter school week could be the key.

"When it's hard for us to compete on the salary schedule, what we've decided is potentially, this turns into a really good recruiting and retention strategy," Harlan said.

Four-day school weeks recently became popular among smaller and rural school districts across Texas, according to the Texas Tribune. Like Harlan mentioned, this helps smaller districts like Academy ISD compete with Texas school districts offering a bigger starting salary for teachers.

"That's the essence of it," he said. "...So we got to talking about it and we reached out to some other school districts, and we decided, hey, let's start the conversation."

Harlan said a shorter school week could also help with the teacher shortage seen across Texas, as well as the nation.