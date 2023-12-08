Baylor Coach's Show returns Aug. 30, live on KCEN 6+

The show will air live on KCEN 6+ and the Baylor Athletics Facebook page on Wednesdays throughout the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Get ready Bears fans, it's the moment you've all been waiting for.

Baylor University has announced the dates and special guests for its 2023 run of the Baylor Coach's Show!

Airing live from Rudy's BBQ in Waco from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout the season, the Coach's Show will feature special guests throughout the fall, including head coaches from across Baylor Athletics.

The show is set to open on Aug. 30, welcoming Baylor Volleyball head coach Ryan McGuyre and head football coach Dave Aranda as its first guests.

Live shows will also air Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 20, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22.

Each show will be streamed live right here on KCEN 6+, the KCENNews YouTube page and the Baylor Athletics Facebook Page. A full list of where to watch or listen, as well as other Baylor Football coverage information, can be found on the Baylor Athletics website.

"Voice of the Bears" John Morris will host the show, while also continuing his legacy in the booth on play-by-play duties during Baylor football games. Baylor Athletics Hall of Famers J.J. Joe and Ricky Thompson will also return to the broadcast team this season.

The full schedule of guests on the Coach's Show can be found below:

Aug. 30 – Ryan McGuyre, Dave Aranda

Sept. 6 – Michelle Lenard, Dave Aranda

Sept. 13 – David Barnett, Dave Aranda

Sept. 20 – Felecia Mulkey, Dave Aranda

Sept. 27 – Michael Woodson, Mitch Thompson

Oct. 4 – Nicki Collen, Dave Aranda

Oct. 11 – Michelle Lenard, Scott Drew

Oct. 18 – Joey Scrivano, Glenn Moore

Oct. 25 – Casie Maxwell, Dave Aranda

Nov. 1 – Nicki Collen, Dave Aranda

Nov. 8 – Mike McGraw, Ryan McGuyre

Nov. 15 – Jay Goble, Scott Drew

Nov. 22 – Dave Aranda