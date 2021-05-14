Baylor regents approve principles to provide support for LGBTQ+ students

This includes the possibility of establishing a new chartered student group that adheres to the school's core commitments, as well as its policies and statements.

WACO, Texas — The video above was published in March this year.

The Baylor University Board of Regents approved guiding principles of caring for all students on Friday, which includes LGBTQ+ students attending the university.

This includes the possibility of establishing a new chartered student group that adheres to the school's core commitments, as well as its policies and statements, a news release said.

This measure was approved along with the 2021-2022 budget, plans to renovate the dorms and plans to start construction on a new welcome center named after Mark and Paula Hurd.

The Board said it acknowledged that the university has a responsibility of serving all students, regardless of sexuality, based on these three guiding principles:

"The dignity and worth of all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, as we strive to fulfill our Christian commitment of a caring community

The biblical understanding that sexual relations of any kind outside of marriage between a man and a woman are not in keeping with the teaching of Scripture, as summarized in the University’s Statement on Human Sexuality

Our commitment to providing a welcoming, supportive educational environment based on civility and respect for all"

Overall, this measure stemmed from the continuous effort of the unofficial LGBTQ+ student group, Gamma Alpha Upsilon, and their decade-long fight to be recognized as an official university charter.

"As a Board of Regents, we recognize that Baylor’s LGBTQ students continue to seek care, connections, and community on our campus and a sense of belonging within the Baylor Family," the resolution announced Friday states. "As an important and faithful expression of our Christian mission, we desire to establish trust with our LGBTQ students so that, among other things, they might seek out the resources provided by Baylor.”

The board tasked President Linda Livingstone and Baylor's administration to determine how the school can provide additional care, connections and community for its LGBTQ+ students, including the possibility of establishing a new chartered student group.

“We look forward to moving forward on the charge in that resolution and doing it in a way that respects the principles outlined there and respects our values and mission and then our deep care for our students,” Livingstone said.