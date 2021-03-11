Temple ISD bond fails after provisional votes counted

The Bell County Elections Board counted the votes again for a Temple ISD bond that failed by just two votes on election day.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A bond to improve facilities at every Temple Independent School District failed Tuesday after another count of the ballots, according to the Bell County Elections Board.

The count included an additional 18 provisional votes. The bond initially failed by just three votes on election day 1,964 to 1,967.

The official count was 1,965 votes for the bond and 1,967 against the bond, according to officials and the margin of three moved to margin of two.

Only one of those provisional ballots included a vote regarding the TISD bond, according the officials.

The $178.3 million Proposition A raises the tax rate by 12 cents per $100 of property value, the district said. It goes toward facility upgrades at every campus.

According to Deputy Chief of Bell County Elections, Jeannette Compean, the count will be the final numbers, but they don't become official until the canvassing on Nov.15.