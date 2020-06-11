Greg May Honda 'My Favorite Teacher' | Midway ISD teacher named top five finalist

Midway ISD Biology teacher Jamie Flowers is one of five Central Texas teachers who could win a new Honda Accord.

WACO, Texas — 6 News partnered with Greg May Honda for the "My Favorite Teacher" contest. Teachers from across Central Texas were nominated and Greg May narrowed it down to five.

Ninth grade biology teacher Jamie Flowers at Midway High School was one of the finalists who could win a 2021 Honda Accord.

Several of her students shared stories of how Flowers impacted their lives in letters they sent to Greg May.

"Mrs. Flowers is one of the kindest most thoughtful women you will ever meet," one of the letters said. "Every student she comes across she treats as though we're her children. I know cause her son is in my class."

Other letters described Flowers as selfless.

"She does the little things for everybody, and she genuinely cares about us, and doesn't expect anything in return," the letter reads. "Its time for her to receive something."

"Mrs. Flowers is an inspiring creative fun learning teacher who can put anyone in a good mood just with her smile."

One former student wrote how just a kind gesture made a big difference.

"She is always happy to see me," the letter reads. "I've never had someone so happy to see me before."

Greg May will announce the winner of the contest Nov. 10 during 6 News at 6. May said he will also pay all the taxes on the car.