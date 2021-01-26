Hop on the STEM Bus | Mobile Lab makes learning fun

Axtell Elementary School was treated to the Learning Undefeated Mobile STEM Lab that gives students a hands-on approach to learning

BELLMEAD, Texas — It might not have been the Magic School Bus, but students at Axtell Elementary School still enjoyed participating in the Learning Undefeated mobile STEM lab that visited the school Tuesday.

Learning Undefeated is a non-profit organization that has partnered with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to inspire the next generation of scientists. The mobile stem lab travels across Texas to look for schools in rural areas with an emphasis on farming to teach engineering, science, technology and math.

“We ask the students who can be an engineer, and that’s the message," said Desurae Matthews, the Learning Undefeated program lead. "No matter your background, no matter the stereotypes, you can be an engineer. You can be anything that you put your mind to.”

In a year where COVID-19 has made it difficult for students to have hands-on and engaging learning, the STEM lab offers a chance to make the classroom fun. Even better, it travels right to the parking lot of the schools which makes it possible to have a field trip during a year that would otherwise prevent it.

“With the STEM lab coming and it being able to provide such an experience where they are able to clean everything and they get to have it all hands-on and it’s melding all the math and science together, it’s teaching them the benefit in that and the fun in that," said Katy Lynch, the assistant principal at Axtell Middle and High School.

The program will teach students from grades K-8 throughout the week before it hits the road and takes it to other parts of the state.