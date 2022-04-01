Hundreds attend KISD job fair, and the school district is still taking job applications

Killeen ISD had more than 600 people attend a job fair at their Career Center Tuesday afternoon. The district is hiring for several hundred positions.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD is hiring for more than 200 teaching and teacher aid positions and more than 100 additional support staff. The district held a large job fair at their Career Center Tuesday. It was the first event of its size in two years. Just 30 minutes into the event, which started at 3 p.m., the parking lot had filled up entirely.

Peebles Elementary Principle Carol Correa told 6 News it was a welcome sight after a tough two years trying to find enough teachers.

"It feels like a very long two years. A lot of it is because folks retired early and a lot of people, teachers, decided to stay home and teach their children," Correa said. "The shortage we are seeing is not just Killeen ISD. It's all of Texas."

The good news: KISD said more than 600 people showed up to the event and the district was able to secure 261 letters of intent from people formally applying for jobs.

"The turnout is fabulous," Correa said. "As you can see from the lack of parking, there are a lot of people here looking to be hired. It's exciting."

Killeen ISD is working hard to fill its positions and was quite upfront about pay on Tuesday. Teachers hired fresh out of college could start at $52,000. New bus drivers start at $17.46 an hour and could work full or part-time. KISD police officers could start at $25.69 an hour and the district's police chief said they could negotiate prices with experienced candidates.

While some jobs had a set number of positions, Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the district was always looking for some positions like bus drivers, nutritionists, and substitute teachers.

The district is also providing bonuses for signing up right now. Teachers that sign up can get an extra $1000 at the end of the year. Teachers that teach a "critical subject", or subject that is badly needed, can get a $2080 bonus. Teachers that are bilingual can get a $5000 bonus. Once hired, teachers and other staff can also get a bonus by helping refer additional hires.

Anyone interested in applying to KISD jobs can do so here.