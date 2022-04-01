Now Hiring! | KISD to host job fair Tuesday

Killeen ISD is the second-largest employer in the city and hope you'll help them fill key roles in the district

KILLEEN, Texas — If you've been wondering about a career change or are looking to get back into the workforce, Killeen ISD is hoping you'll attend their job fair Tuesday afternoon.

"Killeen ISD is excited to kick-off where we will kick off with a job fair," said Taina Maya, the District Spokeswoman. "We are looking for different auxiliary positions, food nutrition and custodial and bus driving transportation. The opportunities are really just with any position within the district."

The job fair will be hosted from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the KISD Career Center, 320 Stagecoach Rd. Maya said they are looking to hire "auxiliary positions" including bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards and bus monitors.

Maya said with the teacher shortage, a great way to get involved is to become what's known as an aide, someone who works closely with classroom teachers.

"We are also looking for classroom aides and this is really the gateway to becoming a teacher for a lot of people a lot of people this really helps them and helps a teacher and it's that support depend heavily on that students depend on heavily on the aides within the classroom," she said.

When it comes to pay, depending on the position, you can receive a sign-on stipend of up to $1,000, according to the district. When asked, Maya said the district took a hard look in the mirror at wages and hired an outside company to look into how they could do better.

"If someone says they are not making what they feel is a fair wage, we've done our due diligence to say we've looked at the market and we've had it studied by an outside entity," Maya told 6 News on Monday. "We have raised and almost made all of these adjustments that they suggested and then we've also added these incentives on top of it. We know that we have brought everybody up to market level but we also added a three and half percent general pay increase to make sure that we were above market."

Maya said there will be specialized people stationed at the job fair to help point those towards the path of success, no matter if they are looking for full-time work or part-time.