Killeen ISD to discuss bumping teachers' pay by 8% next week

KILLEEN, Texas — Next week, Killeen ISD will discuss increasing teachers' pay by 8% starting the 2022-2023 school year.

On Friday, the district revealed a proposal on upping teachers' salaries in next week's agenda, posted here.

The 8% increase will apply to all teachers, despite their years of experience. For some of their teachers, this means a pay bump of around $4,000 a year.

A new teacher with no experience currently gets $52,000 a year, one of the higher salaries in the area. If approved, their new salary would be a little over $56,000.

Some teachers are expected to also get a stipend, depending on their skills.

According to a document published online, some teachers will get extra based on the needs of the district. For example, there's a "critical shortage sign-on bonus" being proposed where bilingual, special education, high school chemistry, physics, biology and math teachers will get $2,080. New teachers will also get a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

