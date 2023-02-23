Temple College, WGU Texas partner to make higher education more accessible

The partnership will make it easier for students to work towards bachelor's and master's degrees after completing their associate's.

TEMPLE, Texas — Two Texas colleges are working together to help students earn degrees.

Temple College and WGU Texas have announced a partnership to create pathways for students at Temple College to pursue higher degrees online at WGU Texas after completing their associate degrees.

Through the agreement, students who earn their associate degrees at Temple College can select from more than 60 accredited online bachelor's and master's degree programs at WGU Texas, such as information technology, business, health and teaching.

Transfer students will also receive other benefits such as an exclusive community college partner scholarship valued a up to $2,500, a five percent tuition discount for up to four terms and a "comprehensive and seamless" transfer policy.

All courses at Temple College completed with a C or higher will be automatically accepted at WGU Texas.

“We are excited to establish this new transfer partnership with WGU Texas to provide additional opportunities for students and employees to earn advanced degrees without having to relocate,” said Temple College President Dr. Christy Ponce. “Choosing to continue their education through online programs like WGU Texas is a great choice for many students balancing work, family, and school commitments and is in line with our mission of empowering students to achieve their dreams and aspirations. After students complete their associate degree with Temple College, this partnership allows for easy transfer into an online program where students complete their last two years to earn a bachelor’s degree.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide Temple College students, graduates, and employees with an efficient transfer process to reduce their overall costs and time to complete their degrees at WGU Texas online,” said Linda Battles, Chancellor of WGU Texas. “This partnership will ensure that students have a streamlined transition into our programs and receive one-to-one guidance and support throughout their educational journey.”