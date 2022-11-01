Temple ISD's superintendent nominated for National Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Bobby Ott was awarded 2022 Superintendent of the Year in the state recently.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD's own superintendent was selected as the Lone Star State's nominee for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Bobby Ott has served as the school district's superintendent since 2018. Prior, he was the assistant superintendent.

Ott was chosen as the state's nominee by the Texas Association of School Administrators. He was recently awarded 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the association.

“[Temple] is a place where diversity is a given, inclusion is a deliberate choice, and our service is defined by compassion, love and innovation, and I am so proud to be there,” Ott said in a news release.

Ott was also recognized for his past experience, which included roles as deputy superintendent in both Killeen and Copperas Cove ISDs, his role as director of literacy initiatives for the University of Texas System, as well as his position as the director of statewide initiatives for the Texas Education Agency.

