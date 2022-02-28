Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, makes history

Ott will replace Midway ISD Superintendent George Kazanas and begin serving a two-year term on June 1, 2022.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, will make history by becoming the first Temple ISD Superintendent elected to serve on the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Executive Committee.

Ott will replace Midway ISD Superintendent George Kazanas and begin serving a two-year term on June 1, 2022, according to a news release.

It was announced Monday that Ott, along with five other new members, would serve on the committee.

According to officials, Ott will represent Region 12 on the Executive Committee and he will be eligible to serve a second two-year term following his initial two-year stint.

The Executive Committee is TASA’s primary decision-making body and consists of four officers: the president, vice president, president-elect and past president; one member elected from each of the state’s 20 ESC regions; four at-large members; and the chairs of TASA’s Advocacy, Legislative, Member Engagement, and Professional Learning Committees.

“In my mind, any statewide recognition is a reflection of the entire team involved with Temple ISD: our families, students, staff and community/business leaders,” Ott said following the announcement. “I am truly grateful for the support given by our public school leaders in this region and can assure them that their matters of school business will be represented with the utmost diligence. This region has exceptional public school systems and educators across all districts.”

Nominees must have support from at least 15% of the region’s active members to be placed on the ballot for the Executive Committee, according to the news release.

For Region 12, that requires a minimum of 25 signatures to support a nomination.

The current TASA Executive Committee will certify the election results and elect the 2022-23 TASA vice president during its March meeting.