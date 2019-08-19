TEMPLE, Texas —
TRAFFIC TIPS:
The first Monday back-to-school can be a stressful time on the road. Here are some tips to navigating your child's the first day back with ease according to the National Safety Council.
- Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas
- Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school
- Don't block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to turn
- It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children
According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are only 4 to 7 years old, and they're usually walking. Be extra careful this week!
WEATHER:
It's mostly sunny and hot Monday.
An isolated shower is possible around the Brazos Valley, but there's only a 10% chance.
RELATED: Central Texas local forecast: Seasonable and sunny
The high temperature will be 101 degrees. It will feel like 105 to 110 degrees around Central Texas for the first day of school.
WHEN CLASSES BEGIN:
- Belton Independent School District - Mon., Aug. 19
- Waco Independent School District - Tues., Aug. 20
- Temple Independent School District - Thurs., Aug. 22
- Killeen Independent School District - Mon., Aug. 26
PICTURES:
6 News wants to see your back-to-school photos. We may use them on TV! Share your back-to-school photos, videos, and stories here using the hashtag #6NewsBackToSchool:
School supplies can be expensive for families in the back-to-school season. 6 News wants to help with the Fill the Bus school supply drive.
Drop off supplies at our station at 215 North 3rd St. in downtown Temple between 8 a.m and 5 p.m.until Aug. 23.
Back-to-school stories others are reading right now on KENTV.com:
Southeast Texas elementary teacher says 'no homework' all year
7,000 Killeen ISD employees celebrate new school year at bi-annual convocation
Killeen barber giving back to community with free back-to-school haircuts
Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000
First Coast News contributed to the content of this article.