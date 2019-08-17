KILLEEN, Texas — Customers walking into the OG School of Hair Design in Killeen are first met with the sound of music from the overhead speakers, quickly followed by the sound of laughter from others as barbers are heard clipping in the distance.

The owner and instructor of OG, Kevin Lane, has been cutting hair for 30 years and teaching others for 25.

With school just around the corner, Lane and the students learning from him are giving back to local families with free haircuts.

"It's important to give back," Lane said.

Lane called the project a joint effort between so many people.

"Collectively, the villages came together and allowed us to be able to do this," Lane said. "And now we've got over 1,500 to 1,600 haircuts that we can give away for free."

Senderick Miller, a student at the shop, said it's incredible to be a part of something like this.

"I love being part of it," Miller said. "You know, I would wish that we had something like this back from when I was coming up. So, it really makes me feel like I'm a part of the community and that I'm actually making a difference in the world and actually helping people out."

Joe Cole brought his son to get his hair cut at OG for the first time during the project.

"I love a community that gives back," Cole said. "Killeen, Harker Heights area they normally give back because of military atmosphere. It's really great."

The OG Shop is more than just a place to come and get a haircut.

It's a place where students learn values and how to grow. Most importantly, they learn about people.

"Always give back to your community and don't just take from your community. That's what I try to instill in my students," Lane said.

The OG School of Hair Design will be giving free haircuts to students everyday through Aug. 24.

