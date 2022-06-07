Bell County upgrades community level of COVID-19 to medium

The Bell County Public Health District changed the area's community COVID-19 level from low to medium.

The Bell County Public Health District raised the area's community COVID-19 level on Thursday from low to medium.

The Health Department said COVID-19 community levels are based on three factors:

The number of cases within seven days

The amount of hospitalizations within seven days

The percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that people in an area with a medium COVID-19 community level get tested if you have symptoms and stay home if you feel sick.

Anyone with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask for 10 days, according to the health department.

Staying up to date with vaccinations is also highly recommended. A second booster is recommend for those over the age of 50 and for those who are immunocompromised.

To find vaccine providers in McLennan and Bell County, clink on the link below.