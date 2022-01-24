Central Texas sees ‘full-on blood supply emergency’ with less than a day supply of blood locally, officials say

“Blood industry experts and health care officials say the situation has never been as dire as it is right now,” the news release said.

WOODWAY, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above and below is a news segment on Red Cross declaring a "national blood crisis".

Central Texas communities are in a “full-on blood supply emergency” due to the blood supply shortage in the United States, according to the Carter Blood Care Waco Donor Center.

In a news release, the center said there is only less than one day’s supply of blood that’s locally available, “putting area patients at risk and straining an already limited community reserve.”

Earlier, Congressman Pete Sessions (Congressional District 17) and his staff donated blood at the center to raise awareness to the issue.