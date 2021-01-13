Clarification | Bell County to only vaccinate 1A,1B recipients at this time

Any appointments made by the general public who do not fit those criteria will be turned away.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County clarified Wednesday that they are only vaccinating 1A and 1B recipients at this time. Any appointments made by the general public who do not fit those criteria will be turned away.

Bell County Spokesman James Stafford told 6 News the Bell County Vaccine registration link meant only for wait-listed individuals has been shared to the general public by people on the waitlist. While the general public has already started to use the link to sign up for vaccinations, only individuals that fit into phase 1A and 1B will be served.

The county asked that anyone who has made an appointment who does not fit into those categories to cancel their appointment immediately to open the time slot back up. The county does not have any plans to delete appointments from the site at this point but hopes the public will help them correct the situation.

To be clear, any individual who made an appointment, but does not fit into the 1A and 1B category, will not be able to get the vaccine even if they show up at the selected day and time, according to Stafford.

Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., the Bell County Public Health District received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Bell County Judge David Blackburn held a press conference later that day and discussed the details of the plan to begin vaccinations.

Dr. Amanda Chadwell, Director of the Bell County Public Health District, also attended the meeting virtually and was available for questions.

During the conference, The Bell County Public Health District said it will to start vaccinations at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at two county localizations including the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd in Killeen, and the Sammon’s Community Center at 2220 W Avenue D.

The county will first vaccinate the 4000 people that already signed up on a waitlist, whom they have verified to be part of phase 1A or 1B. Individuals who signed up on the waitlist will be contacted by the county via email and given a link so they can schedule their appointment. Additional members of the public that qualify for these phases will be able to register Thursday morning.

People who want to register will be able to do so at www.bellcountyhealth.org or by calling 254 933 5203.

Blackburn said the county’s goal is to vaccinate 500 people a day, as long as vaccine supplies last.