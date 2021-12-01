Central Texas | How to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Texas is changing its vaccine distribution model to focus on large-scale hub providers.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Central Texans looking for the COVID-19 vaccine have been given several directions from the state thus far.

First, they were told to contact their local providers. Then the Texas Department of State Health Services came out with a map of providers who may have vaccine. Health districts who believed they were getting the vaccines had also started creating waitlists.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday at an Arlington Press conference that the state is shifting its strategy.

"We've shifted the model from an extremely large number of vaccination distributors to a smaller number who have the capability of providing an extremely large number of vaccines very quickly," Abbot said. "Each of these facilities will be providing thousands of vaccines each and every day."

The state has designated 28 large-scale vaccine providers across Texas as well as 206 smaller locations. You can find a list of these providers, with contact information by going to the Texas Heatlh and Human Services webste.

While Texans are encouraged to startto out, the vaccine hubs in Central Texas have only just started to prepare for their monumental new task last week and don't yet have a steady supply.

The McLennan County Public Health District just received 1500 and will hold a vaccination clinic on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the county opened up online registration Sunday and booked all doses in around 30 minutes. Texans eligible for rollout phase 1A or 1B will currently need to wait for the next shipment.

The Bell County Public Health District is also listed as a vaccine hub provider, but their 3900 doses of the Pfizer Vaccine are still on the way.

Bell County Spokesman James Stafford told 6 News the county will eventually have two vaccine sites. He said the county anticipates providing more information on Tuesday.

Residents will eventually be able to sign up on the Bell Couy health website, though the link was not in place when Stafford spoke to 6 News Monday.

There are no large hubs planned for Coryell or Milam county at this time. Residents of those counties will be able to sign up for vaccine clinics in nearby counties.

Abbott promised Texans on Monday a much larger supply for these hub providers is on the way.

"Each week this month we are slated to receive, on a weekly basis, 310,000 first doses. And then in addition to those first doses each week the state will be getting between 320,000 and 500,000 second doses," Abbott said.