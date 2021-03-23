Do you know someone without internet access in Bell County? These vaccine phone numbers can help

Make sure friends and family without internet access know who they can call to get vaccinated.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Vaccine phase 1C has now opened up vaccinations to people 50 and older. At the same time, technology has continued to limit access to some populations.

6 News worked to air local hospital phone numbers in the Bell County area that would allow people to set up appointments if they had no internet access. The two best options are below:

AdventHealth in Killeen: 254 519 8999

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights: 254 680 6202

The Waco-McLennan County public health district has also provided a phone-only option since vaccine distribution began, though it has received fewer vaccines than the Bell County Public Health District, which is supplying area hospitals.

Each hospital system confirmed to 6 News that vaccine appointments could be made over the phone without any internet access.

"For those without internet (access), you can call (254) 680-6202 and leave a message with your first and last name, date of birth and phone number," Seton Representative Lucy Taylor stated via email.

AdventHealth Chief Nursing Officer Tammy Rodriguez confirmed the same in an interview with 6 news.

The hospital systems listed above also confirmed to 6 News that a waitlist for extra-vaccine doses had been put in place for each location. Callers to the AdventHealth number can specify if they want to schedule a vaccine date, if they wanted to be on the extra-vaccine waitlist, or both. Callers to the Seton Medical Center number would be automatically placed on the extra-vaccine waitlist.

People on each waitlist are contacted when someone doesn't keep a vaccine appointment on a given day. They then have around an hour to claim the dose. Rodriguez told 6 News 10 to 30 percent of the appointments on a given day can get canceled, but they make sure none of it is wasted.

"We want to protect our community, right? So every dose that we waste is a dose that can be protecting one person. We have a very tried and true system," Rodriguez said. "Being able to have that list and call them every hour and say, 'We've had three people not come this hour, would you be able to come today to get your vaccine?' Most community members have been really receptive to that."

Callers will most likely need to leave a voice message, but representatives from both Seton and AdventHealth said a staff member would call them back to set up an appointment. Seton told 6 News the call back may take three to five business days. Those that are not current hospital patients can fill out paperwork on site at their appointment.

Rodriguez advises people to have a photo ID and any insurance information ready in case they get a call so they can head out right away.

People with internet access can also go to the Seton Harker Heights website and the Advent Health website to schedule appointments.