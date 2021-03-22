Army veteran looking to change lives of those affected by traumatic loss

Tuesday's Children is a national non-profit with a goal of continued support after emergency response ends.

TEMPLE, Texas — Grief and sudden loss impact millions of Americans every day. The affects can be long-lasting and never go away, especially for a Gold Star Family.

Tuesday's Children provides personalized support and a safe “landing place” to traumatized, grief-stricken children and families, as well as communities left reeling from terrorism, military conflict or mass violence.

Just last year, Tuesday's Children launched a Memorial Day 5k called “Rise Up and Remember," a chance to raise money to help families changed forever because of 9/11.

Dan Morgan, a U.S. Army veteran and former ranger infantry officer, is working to expand support to military families in Texas. Morgan has cared for nearly five dozen Gold Star families.

Coming up Monday at 5 and 6, Bary Roy introduces us to Morgan, Tuesday's Children and just how he will continue to provide support to military families stricken by grief. He will also shed light on you can help make a difference.