Gatesville nursing home receives second round of COVID-19 vaccine

GATESVILLE, Texas — Hillside Medical Lodge residents and staff received the second round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program coordinated by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Centers for Disease Control has partnered with CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccine through this program, according to the Hillside Medical Lodge.

As part of this program, Walgreens administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines to Hillside Medical Lodge residents and staff members on January 13.

“This is a great day,” Administrator at Hillside Medical Lodge Michael Beasley said. “We are ecstatic for our residents and staff to have the additional protection of the vaccine and to have done our part to slow the pandemic.”

