Salado ISD to require masks at middle school for all students, staff

The school district said the mandate will remain in place until September 8.

SALADO, Texas — The Salado Independent School District issued a mask mandate Thursday for all students and staff at the middle school

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, the requirement will last until Sept. 8 because the school reached the 2% threshold of cases within a seven day period.

Superintendent Michael Novotny said 13 students and one employee tested positive which makes up 2.3% of the school's population. The positive tests include lab confirmed and rapid tests.

All students and employees will be required to wear masks on the buses and in the building, the district said.

The mandate will be in place on Sept. 2, 3, 7 and 8.

If the percentage doesn't drop below 2% after Sept. 8 the mandate will continue, Novotny said.

Seven of the cases were confirmed positive Aug. 26 which actually puts the percentage at 1.2%, Novotny said.

"Thus, our middle school is back down to 1.2% as of today (Thursday)," Novotny said. "As long as we stay under 2% then we will only be requiring masks for four school days."

Novotny said the elementary school was at 0.5% positive. The high school was at 1.1% positive.

Salado ISD is among a handful of Central Texas school districts to issue mask mandates.