Bell, McLennan Counties report new COVID-19 related deaths

Two men died in McLennan County bringing the total to eight. Bell County reported one death bringing the total to 13.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported two deaths related to COVID-19 Monday. The deaths bring the total to eight in the county.

The first patient was a 53-year-old Hispanic man. He died at the hospital on Sunday. The second patient was an 89-year-old white man. He died at the hospital Monday morning.

"The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County and we encourage residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread," according to a statement from the county. "COVID-19 affects every sector of our community."

As of Monday, 795 people had contracted COVID-19 in the county, with 51 of those cases on Monday.

The county reported 592 of the cases were active and 195 recoveries.

Waco enacted a mask order last week requiring all businesses to make their employees and customers wear masks.

The Bell County Public Health District also reported another death Monday, bringing the total to 13.

The county reported a total of 1,081 cases, 45 of those were reported Monday but only six on Saturday and eight on Sunday.

The total number of people to recover in Bell County was 377, with 691 active cases. The positivity rate was 4.28%.